Defense Secretary Sharma Delivered The Results Within 24 Hours Of PM’s Directions

Within 20 hours of receiving directions from the Prime Minister, Defense Secretary Sharma promptly delivered the results.

Tara Dal Gana is responsible for the Singti Rakshu operation in Bigu Village Ward No. 4 Kholikhim, Dolakha District. Coordination with local law enforcement, the relevant rural municipality, and other related agencies was carried out as directed.

The stone blasting work commenced today with the engineer team from Sri Kalisiddhi Gan 9E0 completing the first blasting. 21 holes were prepared in the southwest part of the stone. According to the Department of Defense, the explosion did not cause any harm to people or property. However, debris from the blast caused some minor damage to an electricity pole located 200 meters below, resulting in slight bending.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachand' inaugurated the Hello Government 24-hour, 93-shift program at Sinha Darbar on Sunday afternoon. He listened to the complaints of 32 households at risk due to a large rock above the human settlement in Ward No.-4 Singti of Bigu Rural Municipality in Dolakha district. He directed Defense Secretary Kiranraj Paudel to address the complaint.

The team has started blasting and removing the stones from the settlement, and the program is expected to take approximately one week to complete. Paudel stated, "The Nepali Army team has arrived at the designated location and commenced work in accordance with the Prime Minister's instructions." The large stone poses a potential threat to the settlement if it were to explode. Therefore, it is being removed with utmost care to avoid any damage to the area.

The local residents expressed their satisfaction with the prompt resolution of their complaint within 20 hours.