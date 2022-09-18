Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province

There will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

