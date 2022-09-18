Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall In Madhesh And Lumbini Provinces

Sept. 18, 2022, 7:09 a.m.

There will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the country.

