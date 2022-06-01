Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightening To Occur

June 1, 2022, 7:15 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and Madesh Province and at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

