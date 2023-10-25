Weather Forecast: Lightening And Light Rain Is Possible In Hilly Regions Of The Country

Oct. 25, 2023, 7:56 a.m.

With partial impacts of westerly disturbance, There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight .

