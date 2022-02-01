COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3667 New Cases 8267 Recoveries And 9 Death s

Feb. 1, 2022, 5:16 p.m.

With 3667 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 953919.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 10776 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 3472 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 6898antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1926 people.

There are 74653 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1475 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 73178 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 279 are admitted to the ICU and 50 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 8267 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 873165 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 90.97 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 9 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,752.

