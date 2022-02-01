Weather Forecast For February 1

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, isolated brief rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province. There are cchances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountaineous region of the country.