Weather Forecast For February 1

Weather Forecast For February 1

Feb. 1, 2022, 7:47 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province. There are cchances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountaineous region of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3472 New Cases 8191 Recoveries And 8 Death s
Jan 31, 2022
Japan And UNICEF Join Hands To Strengthen Vaccine Cold Chain In Nepal
Jan 31, 2022
India Reported 234,281 New Covid-19 Cases, Delhi Officials Claimed Worst Over
Jan 31, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 31
Jan 31, 2022
PHDCCI's India-Nepal Centre Hosted India-Nepal Startup Summit 2022
Jan 30, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For January 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Business Organizations Accuses CIAA For Discouraging Cement Industry By Agencies Feb 01, 2022
Bhutan Eases Covid-19 Lockdown By Agencies Feb 01, 2022
India’s 90 Percent Adult Population Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine By Agencies Feb 01, 2022
British PM Johnson Apologizes After Party Probe Report By Agencies Feb 01, 2022
UN Diplomats Trade Accusations Over Ukraine By Agencies Feb 01, 2022
Decade-long Initiatives On EbA By Batu Uprety Jan 31, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75