Active Western Disturbance To Bring Cold, Rain And Snow Across Nepal

In its special winter weather bulletin, Meteorological Forecasting Division said that an active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect western Nepal from today. It will bring rain, snow and cold in Sudurpaschim, Karnali and Gandaki Province till 3rd,4 and 5 February. It will gradually move towards the rest of the country. This system will affect all over Nepal till Saturday and it will gradually be weaken from Sunday.

In addition, moisture feeding on the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to northwest India at lower & middle tropospheric levels is also very likely on 02nd & 03rd February 2022.

Wet Spell over the western part of Nepal during 2 and 3 February and. It will be over central and eastern Nepal on 03rd, 04th and 05th February. Cold day to Severe Cold Day conditions prevailed in some parts of western terai with dense to very Dense Fog prevailed in some parts of central terai.