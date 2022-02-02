India’s New Covid-19 Cases Sharply Down

India’s New Covid-19 Cases Sharply Down

Feb. 2, 2022, 8:23 a.m.

India reported 2.09 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, sharply down from Sunday’s 2.34 lakh infections. The active case load now stands at 18,31,268 while the recovery rate marginally rose to 94.37 per cent. The weekly and daily positivity rates are 15.77 and 15.75 percent respectively. The daily and weekly positivity rates were at 14.5 per cent and 16.4 per cent respectively on Sunday

Kerala on Monday recorded 42,154 new Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 42.2 per cent. The state also reported 10 deaths and also 638 fatalities that were newly certified as Covid-19 deaths based on the revised rules. 81 more deaths which were recorded late were also recorded in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 54,395. A total of 99,410 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The active cases in Kerala now stand at 3,57,552.

About 90 per cent of India’s adult population has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine whereas over 70 per cent have been administered both the doses, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday. In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Kovind highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the health sector.

Agencies

Latest Version Of Omicron Variant Transmitting Even Faster Than The Original: Studies
Feb 02, 2022
Putin Urges West To Consider Russia's Interests To Defuse Tensions
Feb 02, 2022
UN Secretary General Condemns North Korea's Missile Launch
Feb 02, 2022
Business Organizations Accuses CIAA For Discouraging Cement Industry
Feb 01, 2022
Bhutan Eases Covid-19 Lockdown
Feb 01, 2022

More on India

India’s 90 Percent Adult Population Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
India Reported 234,281 New Covid-19 Cases, Delhi Officials Claimed Worst Over By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
India Reports 235,532 New Covid-19 cases with 871 Deaths By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
India Reports 251,209 New Covid-19 Cases, New Delhi Lifts Restrictions By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
India Can Resume Normal Activities With Relatively Small Precautions: Expert By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago
Indian Central Government Urges States Not To Lift Covid-19 Restriction In Haste By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Sonam Losar 2022: Significance And Importance In Tamang Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2022
Latest Version Of Omicron Variant Transmitting Even Faster Than The Original: Studies By Agencies Feb 02, 2022
Active Western Disturbance To Bring Cold, Rain And Snow Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2022
Putin Urges West To Consider Russia's Interests To Defuse Tensions By Agencies Feb 02, 2022
UN Secretary General Condemns North Korea's Missile Launch By Agencies Feb 02, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75