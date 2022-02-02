Weather Forecast For February 2

There will be partly cloudy in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Generally to Mostly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair Madesh Province in. Light rain is likely to occur at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There is a aossibility of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region tonight.