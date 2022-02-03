Kathmandu Valley Logs 1309 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1309 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 3, 2022, 5:32 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1309 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 10026 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1309 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1309 infections, 1249 in Kathmandu, 77 Bhaktapur, and 183 in Lalitpur.

With 2742 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 962517.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2742 New Cases 8723 Recoveries And 14 Death s
Feb 03, 2022
Nepal Observed The World Wetland Day 2022
Feb 03, 2022
Nepal Oil Corporation Increases Prices Of Petroleum Products
Feb 03, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 3
Feb 03, 2022
There Are No Secret And Hidden Documents: MCA Nepal
Feb 02, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2742 New Cases 8723 Recoveries And 14 Death s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
Ninety Million Cases Of Covid-19 Reported In 10 Weeks: WHO By Agencies 15 hours, 58 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1023 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2205 New Cases 7555 Recoveries And 12 Death s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Latest Version Of Omicron Variant Transmitting Even Faster Than The Original: Studies By Agencies 1 day, 16 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1907 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Observed The World Wetland Day 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2022
Nepal Oil Corporation Increases Prices Of Petroleum Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2022
Beijing Winter Olympics: Curling Competition Begins By Agencies Feb 03, 2022
US To Send 3,000 More Troops To Eastern Europe By Agencies Feb 03, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2022
There Are No Secret And Hidden Documents: MCA Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75