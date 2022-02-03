Kathmandu Valley Logs 1309 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1309 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 10026 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1309 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1309 infections, 1249 in Kathmandu, 77 Bhaktapur, and 183 in Lalitpur.

With 2742 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 962517.