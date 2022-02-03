Weather Forecast For February 3

Weather Forecast For February 3

Feb. 3, 2022, 7:51 a.m.

There will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , generally cloudy in Bagmati Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the Provinces.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , and at some places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Traces to light rain at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the province. Chances of light snowfall at many places of the western high mountaineous region and at some places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

