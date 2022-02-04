Weather Forecast For February 4

Weather Forecast For February 4

Feb. 4, 2022, 7:59 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountaineous region.

Tonight, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is possible at many places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and light rain is possible at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

