India Records 149394 New Covid-19 Cases

India has recorded a single-day rise of 1,49,394 Covid-19 infections and 1,072 fatalities, pushing India’s tally of cases to 4,19,52,712, and death toll to 5,00,055. Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in country has declined to 14,35,569, according to a Union Health Ministry update.

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has been found in five African countries, a World Health Organisation scientist said on Thursday, adding she was concerned about the development because samples of BA.2 may not be spotted as a form of Omicron. The BA.2 sub-variant has begun to replace Omicron’s more common “original” BA.1 variant in countries such as Denmark. Data from there suggests no difference in disease severity, according to another WHO official

Delhi reported 2,272 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Friday, while the positivity rate came down to 3.85 per cent, according to health department data. The daily number of cases in the national capital has been on a decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.