Kathmandu Valley Logs 463 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 463 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5224 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 463 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 463 infections, 316 in Kathmandu, 43 Bhaktapur, and 104 in Lalitpur.
With 1103 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 965222.
