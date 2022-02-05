Kathmandu Valley Logs 463 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 463 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 5, 2022, 5:42 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 463 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5224 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 463 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 463 infections, 316 in Kathmandu, 43 Bhaktapur, and 104 in Lalitpur.

With 1103 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 965222.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1103 New Cases 4771 Recoveries And 9 Death s
Feb 05, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 5
Feb 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 745 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1602 New Cases 8425 Recoveries And 16 Death s
Feb 04, 2022
Congratulations Nepal For Reaching Another Crucial Milestone: WHO
Feb 04, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1103 New Cases 4771 Recoveries And 9 Death s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 44 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 745 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1602 New Cases 8425 Recoveries And 16 Death s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Vitamin D pre-infection Deficiency Can Result In Increased COVID Severity” Study By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Congratulations Nepal For Reaching Another Crucial Milestone: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1309 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Mount Everest's Highest Glacier Melting Rapidly: Study By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
Pyuthan Jeep Accident: Eight Killed And Five Injured By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
Foreign Tourists Arrival To Nepal Increases Over 91 Percent By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
Westerly Low Pressure System Continue For Few More Days In Nepal By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
Govinda Pariyar Appointed Press Adviser To PM Deuba By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
India Records 149394 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies Feb 05, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75