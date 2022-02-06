COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1183 New Cases 8704 Recoveries And 11 Death s

Feb. 6, 2022, 5:10 p.m.

With 1183 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 966405.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 6443 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 1183 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 2808 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 203 people.

There are 45248 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1316 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 43932 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 269 are admitted to the ICU and 46 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 8704 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 909343 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 91.01 per cent.

Nepal Sunday added 11 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,814.

