The Death Of Lata Mangeshkar Is Unprocurable Loss To The World: Actress Manisha Koirala

The Death Of Lata Mangeshkar Is Unprocurable Loss To The World: Actress Manisha Koirala

Feb. 6, 2022, 5:01 p.m.

Top Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has expressed her condolence message saying that the death of singer Lata Mangeskar is unrecoverable loss to the music world.

In her condolence message, Koirala said that it is a matter of proud to play in films sung by late Lata Mangeskar. Actress Manisha said this with a video message in Deshsanchar.

Late Mangeskar died today at the age of 92 in Mumbai India.

“The greatest singer pall the time is no more. Her departure is an unrecoverable loss to the world especially in film sector her death leaves a big gap. I was fortunate to find role in sings with her voice. There will not be person like her,” said Koirala.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 566 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1183 New Cases 8704 Recoveries And 11 Death s
Feb 06, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 6
Feb 06, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 463 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 05, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1103 New Cases 4771 Recoveries And 9 Death s
Feb 05, 2022

More on News

Govinda Pariyar Appointed Press Adviser To PM Deuba By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Heavy Snowfall Affected Normal Life In Sudurpaschim, Karnali Province By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
There Are No Secret And Hidden Documents: MCA Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
Acharya Appointed Nepal's Ambassador To The UK By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal’s Bardia National Park Wins TX2 Award For Doubling Tigers' Population By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Home Ministry To Take Actions Against Posting Unauthorised Photos And Video On Social Network By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 566 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1183 New Cases 8704 Recoveries And 11 Death s By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated At Shivaji Park In Mumbai By Agencies Feb 06, 2022
India Reported 1,27,952 A Single Day New Covid-19 By Agencies Feb 06, 2022
NRB Issued 7 Points Suggestions Regarding Electronic Transactions By Agencies Feb 06, 2022
First US Reinforcement Troops Arrive In Europe By Agencies Feb 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75