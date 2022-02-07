COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1022 New Cases 6146 Recoveries And 13 Deaths

Feb. 7, 2022, 5:57 p.m.

With 1183 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 967427.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 7874 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 1103 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 3491 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 548 people.

There are 40111 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1228 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 38883 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients258 are admitted to the ICU and 42 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6146 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 915489 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 91.01 per cent.

Nepal Monday added 13 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,827.

