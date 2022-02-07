Kathmandu Valley Logs 437 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 437 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7874 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 566 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 437 infections, 350 in Kathmandu, 28 Bhaktapur, and 59 in Lalitpur.

With 1183 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 967427.