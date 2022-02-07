Nepal And Sri Lanka Continue Collaborations In The Construction Sector

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Nepal and the Export Development Board of Sri Lanka (EDB) jointly organized a virtual meeting for Sri Lankan Construction Companies to interact with the Nepal Ministry of Physical Infrastructure & Transport (MPIT) and learn about procedures and regulationsapplicable to foreign investors, including for joint ventures.

Keshab Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Development Assistance Coordination and Quality Division of the MPIT, provided a comprehensive overview of the procedures in place, as well as the investment prospects in road works and transport. He also underlined the criteria and experience that is required while also providing a general outline of prospects in other areas such as hydro power development, architectural and engineering design, consultancy work and building construction.

Sharma further elaborated the criteria and opportunities available in physical infrastructure development and transport in Nepal in the medium term, and also responded to queries posed by the construction sector representatives from Sri Lanka. The participants welcomed a future opportunity to meet physically for face-to-face engagement, at an opportune time.

The virtual meeting was held on 7th February and was organized in response to a request made by the construction industry representatives during the B2B session of 21st December 2021, to facilitate a meeting with Government authorities in Nepal. Given the diversity of the sector, similar focused and in-depth engagements were encouraged to be held in the future as well, with relevant Government partners in Nepal, in order to respond to questions from hydropower, building construction, and urban development sector companies in Sri Lanka.

Over ten Sri Lankan companies participated in the virtual meeting including the Construction Industry Development Authority of Sri Lanka and Major Constructors of Sri Lanka. Ambassador Himalee Arunatilaka and, Director/Export Services of the EDB Indumini Kodikara also addressed the meeting.