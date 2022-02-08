Election Commission Announces Ending The Voters Name Collection

Election Commission Announces Ending The Voters Name Collection

Feb. 8, 2022, 8:29 a.m.

The Election Commission announces that it is ending the voters' name collection from Tuesday.

Shaligram Sharma Paudel, spokesperson of the EC, informed that the EC will stop collecting voters' names from tomorrow as the government has today announced to hold the local level election on May 13.

Spokesperson Paudel stated the EC will make public the election schedule within a couple of days and move ahead accordingly.

Meanwhile, the EC has initiated the process to arrange for necessary buildings, vehicles, furniture and other physical goods for the election. The EC has written to the local levels for sending details of necessary things through the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration so as to establish the office of the election officer at the local levels.

