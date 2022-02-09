India Records 67,597 N ew Covid-19 Infections

Omicron variant Cases Today: India recorded 67,597 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the country’s total caseload to 4,23,39,611.

19.4 percent lower than yesterday.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 22,524 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 6,436 cases, Karnataka with 6,151 cases, Tamil Nadu with 5,104 cases and Madhya Pradesh with 3,945 cases.

The five states account for 65.33 percent of the new cases, with Kerala alone responsible for 33.32 percent of the new cases.

Source: India Today