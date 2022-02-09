Kathmandu Valley Logs 1077 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1077 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 11605 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1077 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1077 infections, 890 in Kathmandu, 25 Bhaktapur, and 102 in Lalitpur.

With 1851 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 970462.