Weather Forecast For February 9

Feb. 9, 2022, 7:45 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with hilly regions of the rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountaineous region tonight.

