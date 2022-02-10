COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1018 New Cases 2238 Recoveries And 12 Deaths

With 1018 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 971475.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 8880 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 1018 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 3000 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 356 people.

There are 29004 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1125 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 27930 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 225 are admitted to the ICU and 32 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2238 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 930607 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.8 per cent.

Nepal Thursday added 12COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,864.