Japan Assists Medical Equipment for Meri Stop Community Hospital In Kailali District

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Kikuta Yutaka signed a grant contract with Mr. Lalmani Joshi, Director of Meri Stop Community Service Center Nepal, for installing medical equipment at Meri Stop Community Hospital in Kailali District. The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of USD 107,532 (approximately NPR 12.72 million).

The project will support the installation of medical equipment at the hospital, including electrocardiogram (ECG), cardiac monitor, C-Arm machine, ultra sonography (USG) machine, endoscopy machine, operation theater table, operation theater lights, electrolyte analyzer, x-ray, computed radiography (CR) system, immunoassay analyzer, and generator.

Meri Stop Community Hospital has been offering wide range of different medical services, including gynecology, orthopedics and family planning services. However, due to the lack of medical equipment, it was difficult for the hospital to diagnose diseases and provide timely treatment.

"The Embassy of Japan believes the project will support the high demand for better medical services and contribute to improving the services in the area. It also believes that the support will contribute towards further enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal," said a press release.