Weather Forecast For February 10

Feb. 10, 2022, 7:51 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions tonight.

