COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 666 New Cases 2215 Recoveries And 14 Deaths

With 666 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 972141.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 17447 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 666 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 3542 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 462 people.

There are 27441 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 991 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 26450 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 205 are admitted to the ICU and 36 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2215 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 932822 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.96 per cent.

Nepal Friday added 14 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,878.