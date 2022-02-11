COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 666 New Cases 2215 Recoveries And 14 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 666 New Cases 2215 Recoveries And 14 Deaths

Feb. 11, 2022, 4:40 p.m.

With 666 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 972141.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 17447 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 666 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 3542 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 462 people.

There are 27441 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 991 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 26450 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 205 are admitted to the ICU and 36 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2215 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 932822 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.96 per cent.

Nepal Friday added 14 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,878.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 265 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 11, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 20
Feb 11, 2022
Dr. Jagadish Lal Baidya’s Biography Unveiled
Feb 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 329 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1018 New Cases 2238 Recoveries And 12 Deaths
Feb 10, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 265 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 329 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1018 New Cases 2238 Recoveries And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1077 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1851 New Cases 7777 Recoveries And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 451 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu-Terai/Madesh Expressway Project Needs Rs. 135 Billion Budget By Agencies Feb 11, 2022
DDC Increases the Price of Milk, Now Costs Rs. 85 Per Liter By Agencies Feb 11, 2022
With 67,084 cases, India Sees 6% Drop In Daily Covid Infections By Agencies Feb 11, 2022
Johnson Warns Of 'dangerous moment' over Ukraine By Agencies Feb 11, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 11, 2022
Dr. Jagadish Lal Baidya’s Biography Unveiled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75