Kathmandu Valley Logs 265 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 265 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 11, 2022, 4:44 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 265 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 17447 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 265 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 265 infections, 203 in Kathmandu, 17 Bhaktapur, and 45 in Lalitpur.

With 666 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 972141.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 666 New Cases 2215 Recoveries And 14 Deaths
Feb 11, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 20
Feb 11, 2022
Dr. Jagadish Lal Baidya’s Biography Unveiled
Feb 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 329 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1018 New Cases 2238 Recoveries And 12 Deaths
Feb 10, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 666 New Cases 2215 Recoveries And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 329 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1018 New Cases 2238 Recoveries And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1077 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1851 New Cases 7777 Recoveries And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 451 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu-Terai/Madesh Expressway Project Needs Rs. 135 Billion Budget By Agencies Feb 11, 2022
DDC Increases the Price of Milk, Now Costs Rs. 85 Per Liter By Agencies Feb 11, 2022
With 67,084 cases, India Sees 6% Drop In Daily Covid Infections By Agencies Feb 11, 2022
Johnson Warns Of 'dangerous moment' over Ukraine By Agencies Feb 11, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 11, 2022
Dr. Jagadish Lal Baidya’s Biography Unveiled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75