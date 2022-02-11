Kathmandu Valley Logs 265 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 265 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 17447 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 265 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 265 infections, 203 in Kathmandu, 17 Bhaktapur, and 45 in Lalitpur.

With 666 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 972141.