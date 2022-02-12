COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 491 New Cases 1826 Recoveries And 4 Deaths

With 491 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 972692.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 4260 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 491 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 2394 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 345 people.

There are 26105 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 961 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 25105 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 200 are admitted to the ICU and 35 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1826 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 934648 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.1 per cent.

Nepal Saturday added 4 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,882.