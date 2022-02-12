Kathmandu Valley Logs 207 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 207 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4260 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 207 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 207 infections, 166 in Kathmandu, 10 Bhaktapur, and 31 in Lalitpur.

With 491 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 972692.