COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 427 New Cases 1826 Recoveries And 4 Deaths

With 427 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 973053.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 6037 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 427 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 4078 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 94 people.

There are 22,584 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 892 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 21,692 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 181 are admitted to the ICU and 33 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 3,935 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 938,583 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added 10 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,892.