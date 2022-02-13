India Records 50,407 New Covid Cases, Slightly Rise In the Number of Deaths

Feb. 13, 2022, 8:01 a.m.

India recorded 50,407 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 13.2 percent lower than yesterday. However, there was a slight rise in the number of deaths with the country reporting 804 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 50,407 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 13.2 percent lower than yesterday, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. This brings the total caseload to 4,25,86,544.

With 804 more fatalities reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 5,07,981.

India's recovery rate now stands at 97.37 percent.

In the last 24 hours, active cases declined by 87,359, bringing the total active caseload at 6,10,443.

Source: India Today

Agencies

