Kathmandu Valley Logs 226 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 226 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6279 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 226 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 276 infections, 181 in Kathmandu, 15 Bhaktapur, and 30 in Lalitpur.

With 482 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 973544.