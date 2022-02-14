Weather Forecast For February 14

Weather Forecast For February 14

Feb. 14, 2022, 7:36 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 150 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 427 New Cases 1826 Recoveries And 4 Deaths
Feb 13, 2022
GDP Growth Targeted At 5 Percent By June 2022
Feb 13, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 13
Feb 13, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 207 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 12, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For February 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
US To Send 3,000 More Troops To Poland By Agencies 2 days ago
Weather Forecast For February 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast For February 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast For February 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast For February 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Elections Commission Added Additional 200,000 New Voters For May 12 Polls By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
Chinese National Arrested With 4.8 Kg Gold At TIA By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
Valentine’s Day 2022: History And Significance By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
India's Daily Covid-19 Tally Drops To 44,877; 684 Deaths By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
Voting Begins In Goa, 55 Uttar Pradesh Seats And Uttarakhand By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
US To Respond 'Swiftly And Decisively' If Russia Invades Ukraine: Biden By Agencies Feb 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75