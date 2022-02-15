Kathmandu Valley Logs 209 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 209 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 15, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 209 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4256 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 209 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 209 infections, 170 in Kathmandu, 15 Bhaktapur, and 24 in Lalitpur.

With 498 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 974309.

