UAE Ambassador Calls On CoAS General Sharma

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nepal paid a courtesy call on Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhu Ram Sharma at the Army Headquarters, Bhadrakali on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, Ambassador Saeed Hamdan Al Naqbi paid the visit to CoAS General Sharma and held talks on the issues of mutual interest and cooperation and reciprocity.

The Nepali Army has expressed confidence that such meetings will further help in strengthening and deepening the bilateral relations between the two countries.