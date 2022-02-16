COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 454 New Cases 1600 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

With 454 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 974493.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 6782 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 454 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 2974 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 185 people.

There are currently 18251 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 671 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 17580 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 156 are admitted to the ICU and 26 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1600 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 944377 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.91 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday added 3 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,905.