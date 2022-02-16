India Reports 27,409 New Cases And 347 Deaths

India logged 27,409 new Covid-19 cases and 347 deaths on Tuesday. The country's recovery rate now stands at 97.82 per cent.

India reported 27,409 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, 19.7 per cent lower than yesterday, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. This brings the country’s cumulative caseload to 4,26,92,943.

As many as 347 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total fatality count to 5,09,358.

India's recovery rate now stands at 97.82 per cent. In the last 24 hours, the active cases declined by 55,755 bringing the total active caseload at 4,23,127.

-The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 8,989 cases, followed by Mizoram with 2,022 cases, Maharashtra with 1,966 cases, Madhya Pradesh with 1,760 cases and Tamil Nadu with 1,634 cases.

As many as 59.73 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 32.8 per cent of the new cases.

A total of 82,817 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total

According to official sources, an expert panel of India's central drug authority on Monday recommended granting restricted emergency use authorisation to Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax, for age group 12 to 18 years subject to certain conditions.

The government has still not taken a decision on vaccinating those aged below 15 years.

The Drugs Controller General Of India (DCGI) has already approved Corbevax, which is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19, for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28.

Source: India Today