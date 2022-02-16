Kathmandu Valley Logs 199 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 199 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6782 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 199 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 199 infections, 162 in Kathmandu, 12 Bhaktapur, and 25 in Lalitpur.

With 454 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 974493.