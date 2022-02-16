Weather Forecast For February 16 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For February 16 Across Nepal

Feb. 16, 2022, 7:35 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region tonight.

