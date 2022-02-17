COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 364 New Cases 1993 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 364 New Cases 1993 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

Feb. 17, 2022, 5:55 p.m.

With 393 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 974857.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 7028 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 364 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 2761 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 206 people.

There are currently 16616 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 669 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 15940 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 151 are admitted to the ICU and 26 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1993 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 946330 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday added 6 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,911.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Political Parties Called To Registered For Local Election By Feb 27
Feb 17, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 17Across Nepal
Feb 17, 2022
Japan Donates Medical Equipment To Kathmandu Cancer Center In Bhaktapur
Feb 16, 2022
ADB Country Director Visits Road Improvement Project Site
Feb 16, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 199 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 16, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 143 COVID-19 Cases By António Guterres 47 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 199 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 454 New Cases 1600 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 209 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 498 New Cases 2315 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
New Antibody Helps Block Covid Transmission By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

UK Ambassador Pollitt Calls On Energy Minister Bhusal By Agencies Feb 17, 2022
Political Parties Called To Registered For Local Election By Feb 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2022
Bappi Lahiri (1952-2022): A Musician Brought Disco To The Mainstream In India By Agencies Feb 17, 2022
Indian Central Government Signals Third Wave Is Ending, Writes To States: Remove Extra Curbs By Agencies Feb 17, 2022
NATO Challenges Russian Claims Over Ukraine By Agencies Feb 17, 2022
Rain-induced Mudslides Killed 58near Rio de Janeiro Turn Deadly By Agencies Feb 17, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75