COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 364 New Cases 1993 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

With 393 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 974857.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 7028 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 364 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 2761 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 206 people.

There are currently 16616 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 669 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 15940 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 151 are admitted to the ICU and 26 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1993 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 946330 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday added 6 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,911.