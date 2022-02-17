Kathmandu Valley Logs 143 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 17, 2022, 6:01 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7028 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 143 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 143 infections, 116 in Kathmandu, 9 Bhaktapur, and 30 in Lalitpur.

With 393 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 974857.

Antonio-Guterres.jpg

António Guterres

António Guterres is the Secretary General Of United Nations. Excerpts of his statement delivered at London.

Our World Is Suffering From A Bad Case Of “Trust Deficit Disorder”
Sep 26, 2018
Indigenous Peoples Have A Profound Spiritual Connection
Aug 09, 2018
We Must Relentlessly Fight Terrorism To Protect Human Rights
Nov 20, 2017

