Political Parties Called To Registered For Local Election By Feb 27

Feb. 17, 2022, 8:07 a.m.

The Election Commission, Nepal, has called for registration of the political parties for the upcoming local level election starting from Thursday reports The Rising Nepal.

Political parties can be registered for the election till February 27. The local level election is slated for May 13.

The EC has called for registering the political parties as per Article 271 of the constitution and the framework given under Schedule 12 of the Rule related to the political parties, 2074 (BS).

The format of the application for the registration can be downloaded from the EC's website or can be had from the EC secretariat reports The Rising Nepal.

