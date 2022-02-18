COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 275 New Cases 2454 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 275 New Cases 2454 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

Feb. 18, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

With 275 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 975132.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 5135 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 275 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 3958 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 162 people.

There are currently 14435 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 607 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 13828 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 144 are admitted to the ICU and 22 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2454 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 948748 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added 2 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,913.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 89 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 18, 2022
British Ambassador To Nepal Nicola Pollitt Hands Over 2.1 Million Doses Of Vaccines To Nepal
Feb 18, 2022
Three New Political Parties Register For Local Elections
Feb 18, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 18 Across Nepal
Feb 18, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 364 New Cases 1993 Recoveries And 6 Deaths
Feb 17, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 89 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 37 minutes ago
British Ambassador To Nepal Nicola Pollitt Hands Over 2.1 Million Doses Of Vaccines To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 32 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 143 COVID-19 Cases By António Guterres 1 day, 10 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 364 New Cases 1993 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 199 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 454 New Cases 1600 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal- China Border Shutdown In Kimathanka Affects Life Of Nepali By Agencies Feb 18, 2022
Three New Political Parties Register For Local Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2022
India Registers 30,757 New Covid-19 Cases, 541 Deaths By Agencies Feb 18, 2022
Russia Denies It Is Planning To Invade Ukraine By Agencies Feb 18, 2022
Russia Will Invade Ukraine 'In The Next Several Days': Biden By Agencies Feb 18, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75