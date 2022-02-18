COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 275 New Cases 2454 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

With 275 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 975132.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 5135 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 275 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 3958 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 162 people.

There are currently 14435 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 607 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 13828 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 144 are admitted to the ICU and 22 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2454 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 948748 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added 2 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,913.