Weather Forecast For February 18 Across Nepal

Feb. 18, 2022, 7:33 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the country tonight.

