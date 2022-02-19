COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 198 New Cases 1272 Recoveries And 4 Deaths

With 198 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 975330.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 3538 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 198 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 3558 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 152 people.

There are currently 13357 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 529 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 12828 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 129 are admitted to the ICU and 17 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1272 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 950056 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday added 4 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,917.