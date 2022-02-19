Violence, Incitement To Violence Not Acceptable: US Embassy

The US embassy in Nepal has stated that ' Violence & incitement to violence are never acceptable.'

The US embassy's view comes out in the context of the demonstrations against the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) in the country.

The embassy said that it supports 'free speech & public discourse based on fact' as free speech is 'intrinsic to democracy.'

"We are a strong supporter of free speech & public discourse based on fact, including on MCC. The right to express one’s views is intrinsic to democracy, and people must be allowed to peacefully share their views. Violence & incitement to violence are never acceptable," the US embassy stated in its Facebook account.