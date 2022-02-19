Weather Forecast For February 19 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For February 19 Across Nepal

Feb. 19, 2022, 7:57 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

National Democracy Day 2022: Falgun 7 And Its Importance In Ushering the Era Of Openness And Democracy In Nepal
Feb 19, 2022
China Is Glad To See The International Community Conducting Development Cooperation With Nepal: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson
Feb 19, 2022
Violence, Incitement To Violence Not Acceptable: US Embassy
Feb 19, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 89 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 18, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 275 New Cases 2454 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Feb 18, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For February 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 17Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

National Democracy Day 2022: Falgun 7 And Its Importance In Ushering the Era Of Openness And Democracy In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2022
China Is Glad To See The International Community Conducting Development Cooperation With Nepal: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2022
Russia To Invade Within 'Days': Biden By Agencies Feb 19, 2022
UN Chief Calls For De-escalation Over Ukraine By Agencies Feb 19, 2022
Violence, Incitement To Violence Not Acceptable: US Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2022
Calibration Flights Started At Gautam Buddha International Airport By Agencies Feb 19, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75