Kathmandu Valley Logs 93 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 93 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6572 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 93 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 93 infections,80 in Kathmandu,1 Bhaktapur, and 12 in Lalitpur.

With 198 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 975330.