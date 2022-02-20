MCC Ratification Is A Sovereign Decision Of Nepal: The US Embassy

The US Embassy in Kathmandu has stated that MCC ratification is a sovereign decision of Nepal.

Issuing a press statement on Saturday night, the Embassy said, "This year marks the 75th year of ties between Nepal and the United States reports RSS.

During these 75 years, Nepal has seen monumental changes. We have stood with Nepal through these changes and supported the country with development aid, disaster response and preparedness assistance, health and education programmes, and more. Whether Nepali leaders ratify MCC is a decision for Nepal to make, as a sovereign democratic nation, and Nepal’s decision alone."

Moreover, the US said, "This $500 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) grant is a gift from the American people and a partnership between our nations that will bring jobs and infrastructures to Nepal and improve the lives of Nepalis."

The US further viewed this project as requested by the Nepali government and the Nepali people and designed to transparently reduce poverty and grow the economy of Nepal.